Y.D. More Investments Ltd Invests $1.12 Million in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,365,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Zscaler by 1,278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 453,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,616,000 after acquiring an additional 421,019 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 55,282.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 281,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 281,386 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Zscaler by 17.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,580,000 after acquiring an additional 271,360 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 238.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 253,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,683,000 after purchasing an additional 178,585 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.14.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,455,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZS stock opened at $100.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.70. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.71 and a 12-month high of $217.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

