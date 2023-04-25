Y.D. More Investments Ltd Acquires New Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,654,000 after purchasing an additional 171,258 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after buying an additional 1,597,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,722,000 after buying an additional 65,999 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,044,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,176,000 after acquiring an additional 156,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.38.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $130.40 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $216.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.19.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

