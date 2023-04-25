Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Barclays

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.42.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $68.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $91.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.33 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $461,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

