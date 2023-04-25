Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Price Hits $0.38 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001393 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $13.28 billion and $7,284.58 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,711,298,229 coins and its circulating supply is 34,799,847,073 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

