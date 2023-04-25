Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Woodside Energy Group Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:WDS opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.84. Woodside Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.05. This represents a yield of 8.4%.
Institutional Trading of Woodside Energy Group
About Woodside Energy Group
Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.
Further Reading
