Wolff Financial Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wolff Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,778 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 0.6% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.96. 49,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.57. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $131.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

