Wolff Financial Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Wolff Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,791 shares during the quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of IWP stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.38. The stock had a trading volume of 45,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,624. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $95.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

