Wolff Financial Management LLC Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,188,000 after acquiring an additional 155,507 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 65,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 76,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.38. 799,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,896,902. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.86 and its 200 day moving average is $81.92. The stock has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

