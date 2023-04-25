Wolff Financial Management LLC Purchases 341 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.0% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.58. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.56.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.33.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $807,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

