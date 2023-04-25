Wolff Financial Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 143.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,710 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 6.3% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $17,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.68. 245,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,480. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average is $49.88.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

