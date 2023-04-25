Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,900 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 57,877 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter worth $9,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SJR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Desjardins lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

Shaw Communications Increases Dividend

Shares of SJR opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.074 dividend. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.32%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

