Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Has $533,000 Holdings in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,367,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,143 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.63% of Audacy worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Audacy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Audacy by 13.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 578,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Audacy during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Audacy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 31,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Audacy during the third quarter worth about $174,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Audacy Price Performance

Shares of AUD opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. Audacy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.

Audacy Profile

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

