Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 178,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $106.21 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $117.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.80 and its 200 day moving average is $107.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

