Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Acquires 29,059 Shares of Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBT)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Rating) by 134.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,059 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rubicon Technologies were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBT. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Rubicon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Rubicon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,407,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Rubicon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,694,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in Rubicon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the third quarter worth $77,000.

Insider Transactions at Rubicon Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Jose Miguel Enrich acquired 111,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 111,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jose Miguel Enrich acquired 111,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 111,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hernandez Andres Chico acquired 555,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 681,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,064.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Rubicon Technologies Stock Performance

About Rubicon Technologies

Shares of Rubicon Technologies stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. Rubicon Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. It offers solutions for waste generators, haulers and recyclers, cities, and fleets. The company provides consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

