WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:UNIY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:UNIY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,066,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,951% from the previous session’s volume of 67,726 shares.The stock last traded at $49.63 and had previously closed at $49.43.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.16.

About WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.

