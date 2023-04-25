Wirtual Price Hits $0.0133 on Top Exchanges (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Wirtual has a market cap of $100.23 million and approximately $2,746.43 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wirtual has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Wirtual token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co.

Wirtual Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

