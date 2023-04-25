Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Lowered to $92.00 at Piper Sandler

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $93.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group upgraded Wintrust Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $69.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $57.48 and a 52-week high of $97.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.20.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $565.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.68 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,252.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Maven Securities LTD increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 11,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 88,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 70,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.