WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.0480 on Major Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $36.68 million and approximately $697,825.45 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00320528 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012890 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019454 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000785 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000731 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003606 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.