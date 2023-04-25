White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Shares Gap Up to $1,503.89

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,503.89, but opened at $1,540.09. White Mountains Insurance Group shares last traded at $1,540.09, with a volume of 409 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,415.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,400.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 63.61%. The firm had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

Institutional Trading of White Mountains Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 712.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,257,000 after buying an additional 166,320 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,701,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,740,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

See Also

