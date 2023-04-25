Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

NYSE:WPM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.53. 1,027,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,696. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.22. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.58. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 62.83%. The firm had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

