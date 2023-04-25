Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WES. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WES stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.77. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.50 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.856 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 15,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 323.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 197,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 150,663 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 31.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

