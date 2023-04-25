Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 34,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Westaim Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $311.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Westaim Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.