Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 34,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
Westaim Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $311.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Westaim Company Profile
The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westaim (WEDXF)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.