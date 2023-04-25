WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. WesBanco had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $151.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

WesBanco Stock Performance

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average is $36.17. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $28.33 and a 1 year high of $41.37.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WesBanco

WSBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of WesBanco from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,259,000 after acquiring an additional 75,273 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,427,000 after purchasing an additional 17,472 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,090,000 after purchasing an additional 26,551 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 555,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

