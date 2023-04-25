Washington Trust Bank Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Washington Trust Bank cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $39.74. 6,091,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,218,848. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average is $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

