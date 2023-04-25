Washington Trust Bank Sells 330 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Washington Trust Bank lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT traded down $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $221.73. 602,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,249,516. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.25. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.59.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.