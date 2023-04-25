Washington Trust Bank Sells 11,918 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Washington Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 11,918 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.5% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,515 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 557.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 279,922 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,768,000 after purchasing an additional 237,377 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $635,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,785,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $110.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,972,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $111.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.51 and a 200-day moving average of $100.41.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.