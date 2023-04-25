Washington Trust Bank Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,108 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,596 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Comcast by 2,448.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $178,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,594 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.86. 3,369,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,735,684. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $155.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

