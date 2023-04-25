Washington Trust Bank Has $12.44 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up 1.4% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 752.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 620,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,304,000 after buying an additional 548,070 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,019,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,732,000 after buying an additional 189,362 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,405,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,131,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,065,000 after buying an additional 172,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.08.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $443.69. The company had a trading volume of 83,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,558. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $431.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.81. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $487.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.