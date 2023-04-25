Washington Trust Bank Has $11.30 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,198 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.3% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.49. The company had a trading volume of 19,583,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,870,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $109.57. The firm has a market cap of $137.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.77, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.78.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

