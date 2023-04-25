Washington Trust Bank Cuts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Washington Trust Bank reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,276,000 after acquiring an additional 884,513 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,610,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,049,000 after acquiring an additional 70,416 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,315,000 after acquiring an additional 440,230 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000,000 after acquiring an additional 178,034 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.13. The company had a trading volume of 111,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -443.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.95 and a 200 day moving average of $230.42. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -627.44%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

