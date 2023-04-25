Washington Trust Bank Cuts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $3,311,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 17.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,179,000 after purchasing an additional 110,729 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,444,000 after acquiring an additional 51,161 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 980,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,552,000 after buying an additional 51,345 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.25. 330,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,687. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.79. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $152.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.18, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 428.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

