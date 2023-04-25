Washington Trust Bank Buys 1,569 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PXD traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $222.73. The stock had a trading volume of 445,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

