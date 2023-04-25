Washington Trust Bank Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 19,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,063 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $94.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,099,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $96.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.81%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

