Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $82.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of WASH stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average of $43.79. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WASH shares. Piper Sandler lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Constance A. Howes acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.01 per share, with a total value of $55,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,113.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Washington Trust Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $5,243,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 84,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after acquiring an additional 67,339 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,306,000 after acquiring an additional 37,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 595.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 31,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Further Reading

