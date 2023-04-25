Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their target price on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim raised Warner Music Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.36.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

Shares of WMG stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average is $31.70. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 244.53% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Music Group

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $964,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 349,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 379,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,138,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $964,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 349,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Music Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $81,814,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,866 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 398.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,143,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,044,000 after purchasing an additional 913,950 shares during the period. QVIDTVM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter worth $11,044,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth $14,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

