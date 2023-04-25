Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives $37.64 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Warner Music Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.59. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average of $31.70.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 244.53% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.82%.

Insider Activity at Warner Music Group

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 379,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,138,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $964,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 349,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 379,341 shares in the company, valued at $12,138,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,703,000 after purchasing an additional 58,655 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,664,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,688,000 after buying an additional 57,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,071,000 after purchasing an additional 323,128 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,362,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,402,000 after purchasing an additional 235,010 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,814,000. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

