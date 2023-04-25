Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 24.60 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.31). Approximately 196,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 301% from the average daily volume of 49,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.30).

Walker Crips Group Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 26.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2,450.00 and a beta of 0.46.

About Walker Crips Group

Walker Crips Group plc engages in the provision of financial products and services to private and professional clients in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Software as a Service. The company offers investment management services, such as discretionary bespoke and model portfolio, as well as advisory managed and dealing services; and financial planning services comprising cash flow planning, pensions and retirement planning, self-invested personal pensions (SIPP)/small self-administered schemes (SSAS), investment, tax planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, and protection services to individuals, families, businesses, and trusts.

