Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 20250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Visionstate Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -1.86.

Visionstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visionstate Corp. engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. The company, through its subsidiary, Visionstate IoT Inc, provides state-of-the-art IoT platform that tracks and monitors cleaning and maintenance activities in publicly accessible buildings and spaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visionstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visionstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.