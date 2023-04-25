Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Receives $45.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRDN shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.95. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.93 and a quick ratio of 12.93.

Insider Transactions at Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.41). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.78% and a negative net margin of 7,329.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 50,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $1,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 430,905 shares in the company, valued at $15,857,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Viridian Therapeutics news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,447,825. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Violin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $1,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 430,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,857,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $925,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

