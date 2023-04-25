Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Down 6.4%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) traded down 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.22. 3,034,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 9,766,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Virgin Galactic Stock Down 7.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $873.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 80.14% and a negative net margin of 21,632.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 800.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after buying an additional 11,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

