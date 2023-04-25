Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Issues Earnings Results

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Verizon Communications updated its FY23 guidance to $4.55 to $4.89 EPS.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.27. The company had a trading volume of 15,797,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,917,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

