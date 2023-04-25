Venus Market Capitalization Achieves $87.41 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Venus token can currently be bought for $5.87 or 0.00021447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a market capitalization of $87.41 million and approximately $6.29 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Venus

Venus was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,883,669 tokens. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

