Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives $56.27 Average PT from Brokerages

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ventas Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 923.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR stock opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. Ventas has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average is $45.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Ventas’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

