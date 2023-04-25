Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Position Lessened by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,989 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.5% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.47. 10,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,335. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.20. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $209.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

