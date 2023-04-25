Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.91. The company had a trading volume of 49,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $197.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.76 and its 200-day moving average is $179.98.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.