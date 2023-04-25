Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT opened at $376.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $391.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.35.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

