Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,312 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 433% compared to the typical volume of 997 call options.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.52. The company had a trading volume of 488,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,393. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.