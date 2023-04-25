Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.67. The stock had a trading volume of 261,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,653. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

