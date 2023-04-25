USDX [Kava] (USDX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.18 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 7% higher against the dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $92.12 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00003014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,394.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.61 or 0.00429324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00123439 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00027444 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00039420 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001075 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.82848429 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1,149,564.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

