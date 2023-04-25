UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Lifted by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,191 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.3% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $93,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH traded up $6.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $495.37. 1,026,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,589,673. The company has a market capitalization of $462.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $486.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.